Eddie Ilarde, radio legend and senator, passes away at 85

Eddie Ilarde was one of the hosts of the variety show ‘Student Canteen’ from the late ‘50s until the mid ‘60s. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Eddie Ilarde, co-host of the pioneering variety show “Student Canteen” who later became senator, has passed away, his family said.

Ilarde died Tuesday, just three weeks shy of his 86th birthday, his daughter Liza Ilarde announced through a statement.

Ilarde died of “natural causes,” Liza said, and was not afflicted with the novel coronavirus disease.

In light of current lockdown measures, the family will not be holding a wake, she added.

“Our dad lived a full and meaningful life. He started from very humble beginnings and worked very hard to reach his stature,” Liza said.

Ilarde rose to prominence in the 1950s as a radio host, with his hit advice programs including “Kahapon Lamang,” “Dear Kuya Eddie,” and “Napakasakit Kuya Eddie.”

Along with Leila Benitez and Bobby Ledesma, Ilarde hosted “Student Canteen” on radio and then later on television.

His political career saw him become councilor in Pasay City, a congressman of Rizal, and then a senator. Ilarde was also an assemblyman of the Interim Batasang Pambansa during the Marcos presidency until 1984.

“He also championed our senior citizens with his Golden Eagles Society,” Liza said.

“Thank you, everyone, for your prayers and well wishes,” she wrote on Facebook. “The family would love to hear some of your nice memories of him or how he touched your life by posting in the comments. I hope you enjoy listening to his voice one last time. Mabalos!”