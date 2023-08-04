Elijah Canlas' younger brother JM dies at 17

MANILA — Jamile Matthew Madiclum Canlas, the younger brother of actor Elijah Canlas, has passed away. He was 17.

Their family confirmed the news through a Facebook post on Thursday night.

"It is with the heaviest heart and deep sorrow that our family announces the death of our bunso, Jamile Matthew Madiclum Canlas, earlier this morning. He was 17. Jm, as he was known to many, was a talented actor, athlete, musician, singer, debater, and gamer. He was always a proud Filipino with a bias and compassion for the poor and oppressed. But most of all, JM will forever be remembered as an incredible young man, son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, student, and friend," the post read.

The Canlas family said that JM's wake would be held from August 4, 8 p.m. until August 6 at St. Peter Chapel Quezon Avenue, Room 116.

"Let us celebrate his short but wonderful life, as he would want us to," the post added.

Related video: