Elijah Canlas hopes Miles Ocampo would be his last girlfriend

MANILA – Elijah Canlas is hoping Miles Ocampo would already be his last girlfriend.

In an interview with Butch Francisco, Canlas said this is his mindset every time he gets into a relationship.

“I always go into relationships thinking that hindi ako magco-commit into a monogamous relationship kung hindi po yun ang mindset ko. So yes. We’ve been together for two years and we are still having fun. Nandoon pa rin po ang isip ko,” he said.

When asked what makes him happy about being with Ocampo, Canlas expressed that it's the fact that they have shared interests and experiences since they belong to the same industry.

“Dati may rule pa ako sa sarili ko na medyo stupid rule. Pero siyempre I am trying to be a professional so I don’t want to date people that I work with pero iba si Miles,” he said.

“Na-eenjoy ko rin po 'yung tandem namin because we have the same line of work and we have the same career. We understand each other. Naiintindihan namin ang trabaho ng isa’t isa.”

Regarding areas for improvement in their relationship, Canlas mentioned that enhancing communication is definitely a key focus.

“Communication po talaga siguro… lalo na ngayon na we are spoiled with instant communication with social media, calls and the internet. Pero iba 'yung communication on a deeper level na isang tingin pa lang, mas nagkakaintindihan na kayo. I think nakukuha naman 'yun over time.”

Ocampo and Canlas have gone public with their romance in May 2022. Both were cast members of the 2020 drama series “Paano ang Pangako?”

