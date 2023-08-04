'Dirty Linen' down to last 3 weeks

MANILA — Revenge drama series "Dirty Linen" is down to its last three weeks, Dreamscape Entertainment announced Friday.
In a more than 1-minute clip, Alexa (Janine Gutierrez) struggles to get her now-discovered sister Chiara (Francine Diaz) from the hands of the Fieros.
It seems that Carlos (John Arcilla) would go rogue in order to protect his family against the #TeamResbak composed of Alexa, Abe (Joel Torre), Max (Christian Bables), and Lala (Jennica Garcia).
Aidan's allegiance between his wife Alexa and his family would be tested as more secrets about his past would be unveiled.
Leona (Janice de Belen) would also be another roadblock to Alexa as she fights for her family.
"Dirty Linen" airs weeknights, 9:30 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Jeepney TV, A2Z, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.
