'Dirty Linen' down to last 3 weeks

Alexa (Janine Gutierrez) cries near Lala (Jennica Garcia) as she finds a way to get her sister Chiara (Francine Diaz) in the last three weeks of 'Dirty Linen.' ABS-CBN

MANILA — Revenge drama series "Dirty Linen" is down to its last three weeks, Dreamscape Entertainment announced Friday.

Sa huling tatlong linggo... manginginig ka sa galit! Masisiraan ka ng bait! Ang laban para sa hustisya, mauuwi sa patayan ng dalawang pamilya! 💀#DirtyLinen, 9:30PM sa Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z Channel 11, TV5! Mapapanood rin sa iWantTFC at TFC! pic.twitter.com/ykuZpXNUgF — DreamscapePH (@DreamscapePH) August 4, 2023

In a more than 1-minute clip, Alexa (Janine Gutierrez) struggles to get her now-discovered sister Chiara (Francine Diaz) from the hands of the Fieros.

It seems that Carlos (John Arcilla) would go rogue in order to protect his family against the #TeamResbak composed of Alexa, Abe (Joel Torre), Max (Christian Bables), and Lala (Jennica Garcia).

Aidan's allegiance between his wife Alexa and his family would be tested as more secrets about his past would be unveiled.

Leona (Janice de Belen) would also be another roadblock to Alexa as she fights for her family.

"Dirty Linen" airs weeknights, 9:30 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Jeepney TV, A2Z, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.

RELATED VIDEO: