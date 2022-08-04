MANILA – Rico Blanco is looking forward to holding his first major solo concert since the pandemic at the Araneta Coliseum on September 11.

“It's been a while since I performed there, and I think for everyone it's been a while na makanood uli tayo ng mga concert sa mga ganitong venue. Unti-unti tayong bumabalik sa concert scene. We started sa bars, then medium-sized venues, so I'm happy to announce na we're starting to do this in big venues again,” he said, as quoted by Push.

Despite the uncertainties brought about by the current health situation, Blanco said: “I feel that concerts are a product of habit, you know? Going out is a habit; the lifestyle of going out, going to restaurants and concerts, is a habit. So, we are aware of those challenges.”

“But someone’s got to do it. Someone’s got to start. I’m happy to take on that risk, with the support of our friends. We know this is a different environment,” he added.

Blanco believes that just like him “people are really hungry to experience live music again."

“So, we’ll try and just go for it. It’s part of my career anyway — to try things for the first time. I’ve always seen challenges as opportunities to bring about new things, and a new way of doing things,” he said.

Blanco’s special guests include Zild Benitez and Ebe Dancel.

