Melissa Ricks expresses support for Matt Evans

MANILA -- Melissa Ricks expressed her support for her embattled former love team partner Matt Evans, who was reportedly arrested over the weekend in connection with a “child support” case involving his former partner.

In her Instagram Stories on Monday, Ricks vouched for the actor, saying he is a good person.

“People with good hearts can never be put down," Ricks wrote, mentioning that they have been love team partners for five years.

"Spending almost every day with you dahil sa work na halos 'di na tayo natutulog. I know how much of a good person you are, not only to me but to everyone around you. You have a good heart, Matt. This is a fact.”

Ricks and Evans worked together in the ABS-CBN fantasy series "Da Adventures of Pedro Penduko."