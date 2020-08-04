John Regala confined in hospital, to undergo more medical tests

John Regala. Photo from the Facebook page of Chuckie Dreuyfus

MANILA -- Veteran actor John Regala, who is battling liver cirrhosis, is now confined at a hospital where he will undergo more laboratory tests.

On Monday, Chuckie Dreyfus, one of the celebrities who is helping the embattled actor, gave an update on Regala's medical condition.

According to Dreyfus, as of August 3, Regala's blood chemistry results show that his liver functions are in a bad state.



"Earlier (Monday), Dra. Melissa Sinchongco visited John because he was complaining of excruciating pain. John's recent blood chem results have come out and shows that his creatinine levels and liver functions are very bad. The swelling of his feet is also caused by his liver's lack of function. He was brought to the hospital and is currently in confinement. He is scheduled for more laboratory tests, as well as ultrasound. In addition, John was also checked for COVID-19 in the hospital via rapid test to ensure his safety and the safety of those caring for him," Dreyfus reported.

"Currently, John is being monitored closely and being given the necessary medical care he desperately needs. We will continue to update everyone on John's condition and hopeful improvement," he added.

Dreyfus, Nadia Montenegro, Aster Amoyo and Liza Diño still continue to seek assistance from their fellow celebrities in behalf of Regala.

They have opened a crowdfunding page for Regala. To those who wish to donate, here is the link.

Donation can also be made through the following bank account:

BDO (Joint Account)

Account name: NADINE MARIE INEZ M. PLA / ASTERIA A. AMOYO

Account No: 002030228830