Korean-American singer Eric Nam. Photo: Instagram/@ericnam

Korean-American singer Eric Nam has given his two cents on traffic in the Philippine capital.

Nam is currently in Manila for a series of promotional activities, including a fan meeting at the Market! Market! mall in Taguig on Saturday.

On Wednesday night, the 34-year-old artist took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his observation on local traffic.

"Manila your traffic is unmatched," he said in the post.

manila your traffic is unmatched — Eric Nam (에릭남) (@ericnamofficial) August 2, 2023

Nam did not give further context to his post, but in the replies, several X users explained that the traffic in Manila was exacerbated by the heavy downpour.

Based on his tweets, Nam also had a guesting on radio station Wish 107.5.

Nam previously went to Manila last November for his "There And Back Again" world tour.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.