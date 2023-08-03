Korean-American singer Eric Nam has given his two cents on traffic in the Philippine capital.
Nam is currently in Manila for a series of promotional activities, including a fan meeting at the Market! Market! mall in Taguig on Saturday.
On Wednesday night, the 34-year-old artist took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his observation on local traffic.
"Manila your traffic is unmatched," he said in the post.
Nam did not give further context to his post, but in the replies, several X users explained that the traffic in Manila was exacerbated by the heavy downpour.
Based on his tweets, Nam also had a guesting on radio station Wish 107.5.
Nam previously went to Manila last November for his "There And Back Again" world tour.
For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.