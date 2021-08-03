LOOK: Piolo Pascual in a virtual meeting with ABS-CBN executives

MANILA – Piolo Pascual recently met with various ABS-CBN executives, a sign that he might soon work on his comeback project with the Kapamilya network.

In a post on Instagram Story on Monday, Dreamscape Entertainment head Deo Endrinal shared a screenshot of the virtual meeting, which was also attended by ABS-CBN executives Cory Vidanes, Lauren Dyogi and Ruel Bayani, among others.

He didn't provide details as to what project is brewing for Pascual to mark his ABS-CBN return.

In a recent interview with Cinema One as published by Star Cinema, Pascual stressed that he never left the Kapamilya network despite not being visible on ABS-CBN shows since the shutdown of the station in 2020.

“At the end of the day, I never left,” he briefly quipped.

Addressing rumors after some former Kapamilya artists decided to leave the network, Pascual said: “I’m a Kapamilya through and through, I don't have to reiterate that. I’ll be back home for sure, pagkatapos ng mga meetings for sure.”

Pascual’s last TV project was a noontime variety show on TV5 which aired from October 2020 to January 2021.