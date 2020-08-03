Vilma Santos sympathizes with COVID-19 frontliners

MANILA -- Batangas 6th District Rep. Vilma Santos-Recto supported the appeal of medical frontliners to enforce stricter quarantine measures in Metro Manila to allow for breathing space amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the weekend, some 40 medical societies requested the government to place Metro Manila under stricter lockdown measures amid the surge of COVID-19 cases.

On Sunday, August 2, Santos took to social media to sympathize with the medical frontliners.

"Napakalakas ng inyong panawagan. The tipping point has been reached. We should not turn a deaf ear to your repeated calls for a reassessment of our national policies and programs in fighting this pandemic. We know that you will not give up unless everyone is healed. Nakikiusap po ako sa ating pamahalaan na pakinggan ang mga hinaing ng ating medical community," Santos-Recto wrote.

"To our frontliners, we cannot thank you enough for everything that you have done and continue to do for us. We cannot turn a blind eye to your hard work and sacrifices, and all the never-ending risks your profession takes.

“From the bottom of my heart, I SALUTE all of you and shall always be supportive of all efforts to address your concerns for you deserve nothing less. I cannot in conscience allow our country’s last line of defense fall. May God continue to guide and bless you each passing day,” she added.

On Monday, President Rodrigo Duterte placed Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal and Bulacan under modified enhanced community quarantine starting August 4 until August 18.