These 2 Pinoy teens are 4-chair turners on 'The Voice Kids UK'

MANILA -- Two Filipino singers have wowed the judges of the newest season of "The Voice Kids UK" as they individually got all four chairs to turn during the blind auditions.

Justine Afante, 13, who is based in Swansea, Wales, became emotional after she received a standing ovation from judges will.i.am, Paloma Faith, Danny Jones and Pixie Lott.

Afante performed “Never Enough” from the movie "The Greatest Showman" and is now part of Team Pixie.

Meanwhile, Filipino teen Joshua Regala from County Meath, Ireland, was also a four-chair turner as he also joined Team Pixie.

Afante and Regala are both heading to the Battle Rounds of the reality singing competition. They will be joined by two more Filipinos Victoria Alsina and Jarren Garcia.

Alsina performed "How Far I'll Go" from the movie "Moana" and is part of Team will.i.am, while Garcia joined Jones' team after he sang Billy Joel’s “Just The Way You Are” during the blind auditions.