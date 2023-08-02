LOOK: Sarah Geronimo joins animal welfare event

Photos from Animal Kingdom Foundation. Photos from Animal Kingdom Foundation. Photos from Animal Kingdom Foundation. Photos from Animal Kingdom Foundation. Photos from Animal Kingdom Foundation.

MANILA — Singer and actress Sarah Geronimo was spotted at an animal welfare event on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post by Animal Kingdom Foundation (AKF), Geronimo can be seen interacting with the dogs.

"It's her 2nd time at the AKF Rescue & Rehabilitation Center. Still, we cannot get over her kindness and humility. She was ready to get her hands dirty and doesn’t mind having dog hair on her clothes! She is an idol indeed," AKF said.

"She inspired her fans to support animal welfare advocacies, now that’s how to properly use influence! Our never-ending thanks to Sarah G, the popsters, Matteo and their whole team," it added.

Geronimo will be holding a concert with fellow "The Voice Philippines" coach Bamboo at the SMX Convention Center in Davao on September 22 and the Laguna Multi-Purpose Complex on September 29.

RELATED VIDEO: