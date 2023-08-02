Jolo Revilla, Angelica Alita expecting first child

MANILA -- Actor-politician Jolo Revilla and his wife, former beauty queen Angelica Alita, are expecting their first child.

The two shared the good news on Wednesday, which is also Alita's birthday, as they uploaded photos them showing the ultrasound of their baby.

"In God's perfect time, today we announce our greatest blessing for Angel's birthday, we are having a baby! Maraming salamat po sa lahat ng nagdasal para sa amin, sobrang excited at masayang masaya po kami! Can’t wait for the gender reveal!!! I love you so much asawa ko! Madami pa itong kasunod," Revilla captioned his post on Instagram.

Revilla first revealed his relationship with Alita, a runner-up in the 2016 Binibining Pilipinas pageant, in February 2019. They got married in a garden ceremony at Newport Beach in California in December 2019.

