MANILA -- Actor-politician Jolo Revilla and his wife, former beauty queen Angelica Alita, marked their third wedding anniversary.

Uploading snaps of them together on social media, Revilla shared his sweet message to Alita for their special day.

"Tatlong taong buhay may asawa ay hindi pang-karaniwan lalo na't extraordinary ang pagmamahalan natin sa isa't isa. Ikaw ang nananatiling anghel sa lupa na ibinigay sa akin ng ating Panginoon upang makasama ko habambuhay na araw-araw kong ipinagpapasalamat. Basta ikaw ang laging kapiling wala na akong ibang mahihiling," Revilla wrote on his Instagram page.



Revilla then thanked Alita for her support and understanding.

"Thank you for all the support and effort you have given, especially in my public service. Napakadaming oras ang aking ginugugol sa aking trabaho, minsan ay nawawalan na tayo ng oras mag-date, pero you are always there understanding me. I look forward to many happy years with you. Happy 3rd Wedding anniversary! I love you!" he added.





Revilla first revealed his relationship with Alita, a runner-up in the 2016 Binibining Pilipinas pageant, in February 2019. They exchanged wedding vows in a garden ceremony held at Newport Beach in California in December 2019.

