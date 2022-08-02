Gigi de Lana fulfills dream of singing teleserye theme

MANILA -- Singer Gigi de Lana said it was a dream come true for her to record a song for a teleserye.

De Lana was chosen to sing "Akin Ka Na Lang," which is the official theme song of the primetime series "A Family Affair" starring Ivana Alawi, Gerald Anderson and Sam Milby.

"I am very, very happy lalo na kami ng Gigi Vibes ang tutugtog sa 'A Family Affair.' And happy ako na nakantahan ko si Ivana, Gerald and Sam," De Lana said In Star Magic's Inside News,

"Pinursue rin kasi namin itong OST, kasi ito rin 'yung hiniling ko kasi gusto ko talaga... kumanta ng mga theme songs ng teleserye or kahit movie. It's a dream come true," De Lana said.

Meanwhilke, De Lana said she is excited to perform in the upcoming "Beyond The Stars" the Star Magic's US concert tour this month.

"Sobrang excited ako kasi first time kong lilipad sa US. At the same time kinakabahan kasi what do I do with a different crowd. Kasi sa Dubai para na rin siyang Philippines, maraming Pinoy. I don't know sa US if ganun din. I know marami ring Pinoys pero I don't know kung paano sila mag-react, so aaralin ko pa siya," ani De Lana.

She also shared the thing she is most excited about the upcoming concert tour.

"Actually 'yung place, 'yung view kasi siyempre iba siya from here. And 'yung lamig. Gusto ko 'yung paglabas mo ay malamig na siya, naka-jacket 'yung feel na feel mo. Second, 'yung performance namin namin, what will happen, ano ang gagawin, rehearsals, basta madami. At 'yung mga tao, kung ano ang magiging reaksiyon nila," she said.

De Lana also promised to give her best when she hits the stage. "Performance level talaga. At the same time iibahin ko naman kung sino 'yung Gigi na kilala niyo. Pero siyempre ganun pa rin pero with a twist, ipu-push ko 'yan," De Lana said.