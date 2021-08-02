Disney's 'Jungle Cruise' a hit in debut weekend

LOS ANGELES - "Jungle Cruise" -- Disney's nostalgia-soaked adventure film -- sailed to the top of the North American box office as it debuted this weekend, taking in $34.2 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday.

A modern twist on a 1950s theme park ride, the film stars Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson along with British actor Jack Whitehall.

Another new flick, A24's "The Green Knight," a medieval fantasy, coming-of-age tale based on a 14th-century poem about a nephew to King Arthur, came in second as it raked in $6.78 million.

Hot on its heels was last weekend's top box office draw, "Old", at $6.76 million. The Universal movie is about a family that becomes trapped on a beach where they begin to age precipitously, and it stars Gael Garcia Bernal and Vicky Krieps.

In fourth place was Disney's latest Marvel superhero flick "Black Widow" starring Scarlett Johansson, which took in $6.4 million.

Another movie making its debut came in fifth: "Stillwater," from Focus Features, starring Matt Damon as a burly American oil worker who travels to France to help his estranged daughter when she is jailed for a killing she says she did not commit. It took in $5.1 million.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

"Space Jam: A New Legacy" ($4.3 million)

"Snake Eyes" ($4 million)

"F9: The Fast Saga" ($2.7 million)

"Escape Room: Tournament of Champions" ($2.2 million)

"Boss Baby: Family Business" ($1.3 million)

