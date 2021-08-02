Belle Mariano crosses Instagram milestone after ‘He’s Into Her’ finale

‘He’s Into Her’ breakout star Belle Mariano. Instagram: @jakegalvez, @johnlozano10

MANILA — Belle Mariano, the former “Goin’ Bulilit” child actress who has become a breakout star with “He’s Into Her,” breached a milestone on social media this week, following the conclusion of the hit series.

Mariano, 19, crossed a million Instagram followers on Monday, following months of steady growth tied to her fresh popularity due to “He’s Into Her” and her music releases.

To mark the milestone, Mariano’s fans came together on Twitter to celebrate “1MillionLoves ForBelle,” making the tagline rank among the top trends in the Philippines.

The jump to a million came a day after the TV broadcast of the ABS-CBN series’ finale, which saw her character, Max, and Donny Pangilinan’s Deib making their relationship official.

“DonBelle,” as they are endearingly called by their fans, are seen as emerging superstars in the social media age, having courted a massive following even before their launching project via “He’s Into Her,” and especially now with the success of the series which has already spurred speculation of a second season.

Mariano, who is also a recording artist, has likewise enjoyed an early boost in her budding music career, with her single, “Sigurado,” reaching over 6 million streams across Spotify and YouTube.

Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC