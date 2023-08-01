Maja Salvador reveals secret wedding to Rambo Nuñez

Maja Salvador during their wedding in Bali, Indonesia. Instagram/@patdy11

Before tying the knot in Bali, Indonesia on Monday, Maja Salvador and Rambo Nuñez had a secret wedding in Manila.

The actress, who appears on the latest cover of Preview, told the local fashion magazine that she first married Nuñez in a civil ceremony in Manila.

It was held last February 14, Valentine's Day, which also happened to be their anniversary.

"Dapat talaga isang beses lang. Pero since pinili namin to have a destination wedding, hindi kasi io-honor ng Philippines 'yung wedding namin sa Bali," she said in an interview published Tuesday.

According to Salvador, their civil wedding at Grand Hyatt Manila had no more than 60 guests, who were all asked to keep the celebration under wraps.

"Lalo na ngayon, digital na sobra," she said, when asked if it was hard to keep mum about their secret wedding. "May cellphones and all, and everyone can be the paparazzi."

The grand Bali wedding of Salvador and Nuñez took place last July 31 at Apurva Kempinski Bali.

It was attended by their nearest and dearest, including their celebrity friends such as John Lloyd Cruz, Joshua Garcia, Sarah Lahbati, Richard Gutierrez, and Miles Ocampo.