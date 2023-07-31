Maja Salvador and Rambo Nuñez are now officially a married couple after tying the knot in Bali, Indonesia on Monday.

As seen in a reel posted by event coordinator Malonne Ursal Pangan, Salvador is seen walking down the aisle.

Salvador and Nuñez exchanged their “I dos” at the chapel of the Apurva Kempinski Bali resort, more than a year since they announced their engagement in April 2022.

Among those spotted on their way to the wedding were Joshua Garcia, Laureen Uy, Richard Gutierrez, Sarah Lahbati, John Lloyd Cruz, Miles Ocampo, MJ Lastimosa, Kakai Bautista, Thou Reyes, and Moi Marcampo.

In a June 2020 interview, Salvador said she felt she was finally home when she reunited with Nunez, who first became her boyfriend when she was just 21. Salvador also believes they made the right choice by giving their relationship a second chance.

It was in March 2019 when the actress confirmed that she got back together with her former boyfriend.