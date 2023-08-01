Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano begin taping for 'Can't Buy Me Love'

MANILA – Cameras have begun to roll for the upcoming primetime series of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano.

Filmmaker Mae Cruz Alvair shared on Instagram a photo from the first day of their taping showing a clapper board with Pangilinan in the background.

“Day 1,” Cruz Alviar wrote before using the hashtag #CantBuyMeLove.

In a previous interview with ABS-CBN News, Alviar said the series is a "classic love story" with new gen characters.

"Pero ang maganda rito kasi we've seen them already ng new gen doon sa kanilang series at past movies but this is like a classic, classic love story, pero ang characters mo ay very new gen," Alviar shared.

In the series, Mariano plays Caroline, a Chinese born to a very rich and traditional family, while Pangilinan plays Bingo, a hardworking guy whose dream is to provide for his poor family.

Accoridng to Alviar, she is very impressed with her lead actors because both of them are very hardworking

"Talagang they want this. Hindi sila 'yung okay nagkataon sumikat sila, nagkataon hit 'yung projects nila and then nandoon na ang yabang na, no. Sobra silang ano pa rin, they want to make this work. They want to make this work even more," Alviar said.

The upcoming series marks the first time that the love team will work with Alviar.