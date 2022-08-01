MANILA -- Former "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity" celebrity housemate Shanaia Gomez has released her debut single "Para Sa 'Yo" under Star Pop.

The upbeat song, which "conveys an appreciation towards a lover for being loving, generous, and caring," is now available on various music streaming platforms. Its lyrics video was also uploaded on the official YouTube page of Star Music.

The song is composed by Angelica Tagadtad and Gabriel Tagadtad, and produced by Star Pop label head Rox Santos.

Before recording "Para Sa 'Yo," Gomez appeared in the music videos for the singles "Diwata" and “Ikaw Ang” of singer-actor Sam Concepcion’s heart.

The 20-year-old actress-singer was one of the contestants of “Idol Philippines” season 1 in 2019.

She is currently part of trending series "He's Into Her" season 2 as Dominique.



