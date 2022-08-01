beabadoobee brings 'Beatopia' tour to Manila

Fil-British singer beabadoobee. Handout

MANILA -- Fil-British singer Beatrice Kristi Laus, known to her fans as beabadoobee, is coming to Manila for her Beatopia Tour 2022.

The concert will take place at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on September 16.



She is expected to perform songs from her brand new album “Beatopia,” which is "a fantastical yet deeply personal world that was formed in her imagination" when she was just seven years old.

“Beatopia” has 14 songs reflecting beabadoobee’s most impressive work to date.

Aside from Manila, beabadoobee will also bring her first-ever Asia tour to Taipei, Seoul, Bangkok and Singapore.

General tickets to Beatopia Tour 2022 Live in Manilka will go on sale beginning August 10 at 10 a.m. Live Nation Philippione members pre-sale will happen on August 9 from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Born in the Philippines and raised in London, beabadoobee began recording music in 2017.

At 21, she already has a debut album and five sonically diverse EPs under her belt, while also receiving BRIT Award and BBC Sound Of nominations.

She has accumulated 4.6 billion streams worldwide and has over three million social reach.

Her highly anticipated debut album “Fake It Flowers” was released in 2020 to widespread critical acclaim, and debuted in the Top 10 of the UK charts.