Aside from Julia Montes, these stars are also joining 'Ang Probinsyano'

MANILA – Julia Montes made headlines on Friday after it was announced she will be joining the cast of “Ang Probinsyano” as the newest leading lady of Coco Martin.

The popular tandem's TV reunion is finally happening after years of clamor from fans to bring them back together.

Martin and Montes were first paired in the 2012 phenomenal TV drama "Walang Hanggan," while their last TV project together was in 2015 for "Wansapanataym's Yamishita's Treasures."

Through the years, the two have been rumored to be romantically involved with each other, although they have neither confirmed nor denied the issue.

While Montes’ TV comeback was surely headline grabbing, the ABS-CBN action-drama has also introduced other actors and actresses who will be joining “Ang Probinsyano” on its sixth year.

Among them are Marella Torre, Joseph Marco, Vangie Labalan, Tommy Abuel, and Rosanna Roces.

Torre will play the childhood friend of Lucas (Marco) and Mara (Montes).

“I have been waiting for this opportunity. I am so hungry to learn and to work with everyone in this project. Sobrang salamat po for giving me a chance and for letting me be a part of ‘Probinsyano,’” she said in a video posted by Dreamscape Entertainment.

Marco, on the other hand, will play Lucas, the son of Lucia (Labalan).

“Si Lucas ay merong lihim na pagtingin kay Mara. I am so grateful and thankful na magiging bahagi ako ng ‘Probinsyano.’ Like I said, I’ve been wanting to work and collaborate with Coco. This is very exciting for me,” he said.

Labalan, for her part, said she is both nervous and excited to play Lucia in the top-rating show.

“Ito ay labanan ng matatapang. Fulfillment ng pangarap ko kasi dati nangangarap ako na makasali. Nakakakaba kasi ang ‘Probinsyano’ ang pinakamalaki na teleserye,” she said.

Abuel, meantime, will play Armando, who will be instrumental in Cardo’s (Martin) life.

“Siya ang tutulong at magiging kakampi ni Cardo sa paglipat nila sa aming komunidad. I am very honored and proud to be part of this show na matagal ko na ring sinusubaybayan noon pa,” he said.

As for Roces, she will play Armando’s daughter and Mara’s mother.

“I am very ecstatic kasi naumpisahan ko ito mula umpisang umpisa. Kung ide-describe ko sayo kung gaano siya kaimportante sa akin, hinold ko lahat para dito. May mga dapat akong tatapusin, nagpaalam ako na saka ko na lang muna gagawin para makatuon ako ng pansin dito sa ‘Probinsyano,’” said Roces.

"Ang Probinsyano" is the TV adaptation of "King of Action" Fernando Poe Jr.'s 1997 movie.

It has marked many milestones over the years, from when it became the country’s consistent No. 1 TV series since 2015 until it migrated fully to digital in July 2020.

Fans continue to watch the action-packed show on Kapamilya Online Live on Facebook and YouTube, where it has repeatedly shattered its own record in terms of live concurrent viewership. In 2020, "Ang Probinsyano" also became the first Pinoy teleserye on the video-streaming site.

Aside from Filipinos, more people worldwide are also able to watch Cardo's story through The Filipino Channel and Netflix, and its airing in Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam, Thailand, and 41 counties in Africa.