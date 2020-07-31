LOOK: Liza Soberano is a stunner in dreamy snaps

MANILA — Liza Soberano is a stunner in her latest collaboration with in-demand lensman BJ Pascual, treating her fans to a rare pictorial where she bares some skin.

NEW EPISODE Tomorrow, Saturday 5PM on my youtube channel! See what happened behind the scenes at this super fun shoot with @lizasoberano! In the meantime, please watch Episode 1 and comment, like, share and subscribe if you havent! 🙏 https://t.co/QouKSt6KkR pic.twitter.com/2wPDOUaqV0 — BJ Pascual 🏳️‍🌈 (@bjpascual) July 31, 2020

The sexy snaps immediately made the rounds online, with fans expressing excitement over finally having new glam shots of the actress amid the lockdown.

The photos come from a recent shoot of Soberano and Pascual, behind-the-scenes footage of which will be shown in the latter’s new vlog on Saturday, he said.

Pascual was also Soberano’s photographer for her own recent vlog launch, where she opted for soft and dreamy snaps in bed.

Check them out below: