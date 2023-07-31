Exclusive photos from Beautéderm owner and one of the principal sponsors Rhea Tan Exclusive photos from Beautéderm owner and one of the principal sponsors Rhea Tan Exclusive photos from Beautéderm owner and one of the principal sponsors Rhea Tan Exclusive photos from Beautéderm owner and one of the principal sponsors Rhea Tan Exclusive photos from Beautéderm owner and one of the principal sponsors Rhea Tan Exclusive photos from Beautéderm owner and one of the principal sponsors Rhea Tan Exclusive photos from Beautéderm owner and one of the principal sponsors Rhea Tan Exclusive photos from Beautéderm owner and one of the principal sponsors Rhea Tan Exclusive photos from Beautéderm owner and one of the principal sponsors Rhea Tan

Arjo Atayde and Maine Mendoza’s family and showbiz friends were present in Baguio City to support the newly-weds.

Beautéderm owner Rhea Tan, one of the principal sponsors, described the wedding as magical.

“It was so magical. Maine was so elegant in her white simple gown. She was so stunning. Iba ang glow ni Maine. And Arjo naman was so handsome. Makikita mo talaga na they love each other,” Tan said.

Tan shared how happy the couple's parents were at the wedding. Atayde's mother Sylvia Sanchez looked stunning in her green dress.

“Kahit sobrang lakas ng ulan, people really went there. Mayor Joy Belmonte, Ms. Maricel Soriano, and Ms. Cory Vidanes were there as ninangs,” Tan said.

“Ate Sylvia has been a dear friend for many years. Masaya ang kwentuhan namin. Masayang-masaya siya for Arjo and Maine.”

“I’m very honored na isa ako sa principal sponsors. I wish them happiness, love, and prosperous married life,” Tan told the newly-weds.

Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Korina Sanchez, Pauleen Luna, Vic Sotto, Enchong Dee, Maja Salvador, Joseph Marco, Allan K, Wally, and Kristine Hersoma were some of the stars who attended the wedding.