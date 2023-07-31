Maja Salvador and Rambo Nunez's friends from the entertainment industry traveled to Bali, Indonesia to join the couple's wedding celebrations.

On the day before their actual wedding, Salvador and Nunez hosted a welcome dinner at the Apurva Kempinski Bali resort for their guests.

Among those spotted in attendance were Richard Gutierrez, Sarah Lahbati, John Lloyd Cruz, Miles Ocampo, MJ Lastimosa, Kakai Bautista, Thou Reyes, and Moi Marcampo.

Moi Marcampo’s Instagram

Salvador and Nunez are set to tie the knot at the chapel of the luxury resort on Monday afternoon, more than a year since they announced their engagement in April 2022.

In a June 2020 interview, Salvador said she felt she was finally home when she reunited with Nunez, who first became her boyfriend when she was just 21. Salvador also believes they made the right choice by giving their relationship a second chance.

It was in March 2019 when the actress confirmed that she got back together with her former boyfriend.