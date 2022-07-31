Lots of laughs are expected this summer in the US as MYX TV presents Keith Pedro's Filipino Comedy Night tour.

"It's a dream come true. I first started touring all-Filipino shows back in 2014ish... The fact that ABS-CBN, MYX, and everybody is like,'Let's have Keith Pedro headline the new era of Filipinos on the come up,' that is an honor," Pedro said.

"To be accepted in the comedy community is great; to be accepted in comedy within your own community is even better."

The tour features a star-studded line up of Filipino funny men and women. Kevin Camia and Aivy Cordova will join the San Jose improv show on August 11th, while the August 14th stop in Brea will include Andrew Lopez and Andrew Orolfo. Both shows will also feature world class DJs and other surprises.

The comedy tour comes at a golden age for these laugh-out-loud Filipinos, with Pinoy comedians becoming more visible. This August, acclaimed Fil-Am funnyman Jo Koy takes his jokes to the big screen with his Hollywood film, Easter Sunday.

"I don't want to sound mean, but it's about time. We are funny people. I feel really good we are getting this recognition," Pedro said. "There was one week where you saw Kevin Camia and Andrew Orofolo on late night television. You got these good looking, full-bred Filipinos representing our culture, talking about our voice but they’re also doing it without using an accent, without using Filipino references. They’re just funny Filipinos on the main stage."

Pedro himself has been skyrocketing the past few years. As a staple of the hit Canadian series Roast Battles, he was nominated for a Canadian Screen Award and a Juno. Last year, he released his comedy album Trillipino, and he has been active with his own podcast.

"I’m always working on stuff. I'm writing something, also shooting. I’m so busy I’m not even writing jokes anymore. I’m just writing invoices and signing NDAs. It’s very, very busy."

The comedian added, "I’m glad I’m doing the MYX TV tour. I’m going to be cramped up on set in a writers' room for the next few weeks so to jump on stage for a longer period of time is going to be very fun."

Tickets for Pedro’s tour are available at improv.com/comic/Keith+Pedro.