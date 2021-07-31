Khalil Ramos marks 10th year in showbiz

Photos from Khalil Ramos' Instagram account

Actor and singer Khalil Ramos is celebrating his 10th year in the entertainment industry.

On Instagram, Ramos thanked those who helped him reach a decade in showbiz, which began in 2011 when he joined ABS-CBN’s “Pilipinas Got Talent.”

“10 years in the biz. I have nothing but endless gratitude to the people who helped me along the way. To the supporters, my family, friends, & colleagues, thank you. It’s been one heck of a ride,” he said in the caption.

He placed runner-up in the talent show, behind the eventual winners “Maasinhon Trio”. But his stint in PGT led him to an acting career, appearing in the series “Princess and I”, top billed by Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

Ramos was also part of several series later on such as “Pangako Sa’yo”, “A Love to Last”, “La Luna Sangre”, and “Bagani.”

In 2012, he also released three singles namely: “Kung Ako Ba Siya”, “Now We’re Together”, and “Gusto Kita.”

“Dahil diyan, “Kung Ako Ba Siya” 2.0 revival pls! HAHAHAHAHA,” his girlfriend Gabbi Garcia teased in the comment box.

The couple has been together for more than four years already.

Related video: