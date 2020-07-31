WATCH: Bright sings Eraserheads’ ‘With a Smile’ as PH theme of ‘Still 2gether’

Bright Vachirawit is one-half of the ‘2gether’ tandem with Win Metawin. Star Music

MANILA — Filipino “BrightWin” fans can expect a familiar theme song for the local airing of Thailand’s “Still 2gether,” with no less than lead star Bright Vachirawit lending his voice.

ABS-CBN’ Star Music on Friday released the official recording of Bright’s rendition of the Eraserheads tune “With a Smile.”

The Thai heartthrob’s version will be featured in “Still 2gether” once it premieres simultaneously in the Philippines via iWant on August 14, according to Dreamscape Entertainment.

Dreamscape Entertainment is the local partner of GMMTV, the Thai production company behind the popular boys’ love (BL) series.

Within minutes of the release of Bright’s “With A Smile,” the hashtag #WithABrightSmile ranked atop the top Twitter trends in the Philippines.

Bright, whose “2gether” character Sarawat is part of a band and sings numerous times in the series, has been sharing covers on social media.

In a June media conference with Philippine media, the Thai actor said he intends to cover more English songs, so his international fans can understand the lyrics.

Bright and his onscreen partner Win Metawin (hence “BrightWin”) courted a huge following in the Philippines early this year with “2gether,” prompting a wave of local BL productions such as ABS-CBN’s own “Hello, Stranger.”

The sequel “Still 2gether” will mark a first in Philippine television with its Thailand simulcast, according to Dreamscape.

