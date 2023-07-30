MANILA - Maja Salvador and Rambo Nunez delighted social media with their stunning pre-wedding pictures, which appears to have been taken in Egypt.

As seen on the actress' page, Salvador looked graceful in her orange dress, while Nunez effortlessly exuded style in his khaki button-down polo and white pants.

In another series of photos, Salvador wore an elegant all-white dress, complemented by Nunez's dashing navy blue suit.

For the third set of their photos, Salvador donned a flowing yellow dress, and Nunez looked charming in his all-white attire.

Making the shoot even more majestic are the pyramids serving as the couple’s backdrop.

Salvador and Nuñez announced their engagement in April 2022.

In a June 2020 interview, Salvador said she felt she was finally home when she reunited with Nunez, who first became her boyfriend when she was just 21. Salvador also believes they made the right choice by giving their relationship a second chance.

It was in March 2019 when the actress confirmed that she got back together with her former boyfriend.

The two are reportedly tying the knot in Bali, Indonesia before this month ends.