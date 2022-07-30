Photos from FAMAS Facebook page

MANILA – Kapamilya actress and executive Charo Santos and musical film "Katips" took home the top awards in the 70th FAMAS Awards at the Metropolitan Theatre in Manila on Saturday.

Santos claimed the Best Actress plum for the movie "Kun Maupay Man It Panahon", edging Sharon Cuneta (Revirginized), Janine Gutierrez (Dito At Doon), and Maja Salvador (Arisaka).

Meanwhile, "Katips" won big on the awards night, taking home seven awards including the Best Picture trophy.

The musical film highlights the struggle of Filipinos from the rift between two political clans, according to its director and lead actor Atty. Vince Tañada.

Tañada was also hailed as the Best Actor and Best Director of this year's FAMAS. He edged Daniel Padilla (Kun Maupay Man It Panahon) and Dingdong Dantes (A Hard Day) for the top male individual award.

Meanwhile, Janice de Belen was named as the Best Supporting Actress for "Big Night" while Johnrey Rivas of "Katips" is the Best Supporting Actor.

Here is the list of the winners in the 70th FAMAS Awards:

Best Picture - Katips

Best Actress - Charo Santos (Kun Maupay Man It Panahon)

Best Actor - Vince Tañada (Katips)

Best Supporting Actress - Janice de Belen (Big Night)

Best Supporting Actor - Johnrey Rivas (Katips)

Best Director - Vince Tañada (Katips)

Best Screenplay - Jun Lana (Big Night)

Best Cinematography - Katips

Best Editing - A Hard Day

Best Original Song - Sa Gitna Ng Gulo (Katips)

Best Musical Score - Katips

Best Sound - A Hard Day

Best Visual Effects - My Amanda

FAMAS Special Awards