Charo Santos-Concio and Daniel Padilla in ‘Kun Maupay Man It Panahon,’ and Sharon Cuneta in ‘Revirginized.’ Black Sheep / Viva Films

MANILA — The Film Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) announced Friday the titles, creatives, and actors up for trophies in the 2022 edition of its annual awarding ceremony.

The FAMAS Awards, now on its 70th edition, will be held on July 30 at the Metropolitan Theatre in Manila.

Ahead of the event’s return to physical ceremony, the organization listed the nominees across 15 categories, including Best Picture, Best Short Film, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Actress.

Kapamilya stars Daniel Padilla and Charo Santos-Concio, as well as Sharon Cuneta are vying for the lead-performance award for their portrayal in “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon” and “Revirginized,” respectively.

Joining Padilla as Best Actor nominees are Dingdong Dantes for “A Hard Day,” Christian Bables for “Big Night,” Vince Tanada and Jerome Ponce for “Katips,” and Mon Confiado for “Arisaka.”

Cuneta and Santos-Concio’s fellow nominees for Best Actress are Maja Salvador for “Arisaka,” Nicole Laurel Asensio for “Katips,” Janine Gutierrez for “Dito at Doon,” and Rita Daniela for “Huling Ulan sa Tag-Araw.”

Vying for Best Director are Vince Tanada for “Katips,” Law Fajardo for “A Hard Day,” Jun Lana for “Big Night,” Carlo Francisco Manatad for “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon,” and Mikhail Red for “Arisaka.”

All five films of the nominated filmmakers are also in the running for Best Picture.

See below the full list of nominees in the 70th FAMAS Awards, including for the categories Best Short Film, Best Visual Effects, Best Sound, Best Original Song, Best Musical Score, Best Editing, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress:



