'Galing pa ako sa Pilipinas': Sandara Park surprises Korean show by speaking Tagalog

It's not everyday that you get to hear a K-pop star speak in Tagalog, let alone in a variety show that's not even shown in the Philippines.

But this past week, many did, courtesy of Sandara Park, who used to work in local showbiz before transferring to Korea to great success as part of the iconic K-pop group 2NE1.

A tweet floated around this Wednesday carrying a short clip showing Park in an improv acting challenge. She apparently had to portray a woman defending herself from her mother-in-law.

VS 207

Surprise situational :

Sensitive mother-in-law ,Choi Soo-rin vs. daughter-in-law, Sandara Park who hid her identity.



with an unexpected ending bcs she doesn't understand her language 😂 pic.twitter.com/jG9cvrxomV — ara (@ara2ae) July 29, 2020

It was shaping up to be a fairly ordinary skit until the moment Park, lost on how to answer back, began speaking in Tagalog. "Ano pong sinasabi ninyo?" she was heard asking, along with, "Hindi ko ho kayo maintindihan," "Galing pa ako sa Pilipinas," and "Hindi ko alam."

The video was from a South Korean show called "Video Star," which Park currently co-hosts. It is produced by MBC.

Park is known in South Korea as one of the members of 2NE1, which disbanded in 2016. But before that, she was part of ABS-CBN after being discovered in the talent search "Star Circle Quest."