Ken Chan, Julie Anne San Jose join fun on ‘Showtime’

MANILA – The collaboration between ABS-CBN and GTV Channel has continued to bridge talents between the two networks through noontime show “It’s Showtime!”.

On Saturday, madlang people were greeted by two Kapuso stars as actor Ken Chan and singer Julie Anne San Jose joined separate segments of the ABS-CBN noontime program.

Chan, who was seen several times partying with “Showtime” host Vice Ganda, graced the show’s stage to open the Saturday episode.

“Sana hindi ito yung una’t huli. Sana magkaroon pa ng mga susunod,” the actor said.

He also hopes to work with actress-host Kim Chiu should he get a chance to be paired with a Kapamilya actress in the future.

Meanwhile, San Jose was back on “Showtime” but this time as a guest hurado of the singing contest “Tawag ng Tanghalan.”

“Sobrang masaya ako at nakabalik ako dito sa Showtime bilang hurado naman,” the singer said.

San Jose described herself as a bit strict as a judge, adding that she was looking for a singer who is versatile.

“Simple lang naman yung hinahanap ko. Someone who is versatile. Siyempre pagka-performer ka, iba-ibang genre ipapakanta sayo. Kailangan din palaging nag-aaral ng kanta, importante yun,” she continued.

Over a week ago, San Jose also performed on “Showtime”, opening the Kapamilya show with the hit "Cupid," joined by the all-girl group Baby Dolls.

"Una sa lahat binabati ko kayong lahat. Sobrang happy ko na nandito ako ngayon. It's an honor. It's truly an honor and a privilege to be with you guys. ...Natutuwa ako kasi nai-starstruck ako sa inyong lahat," she said.

ABS-CBN and GMA marked a historic milestone on Philippine television last July 1 when "It's Showtime" officially debuted on GTV Channel.

The noontime show also airs on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z.

During the debut of "It's Showtime" on GTV, Kapuso stars Sanya Lopez and Barbie Forteza joined the opening number of the show.



