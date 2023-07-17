Kapuso star Julie Anne San Jose performs on 'Showtime'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Kapuso singer Julie Anne San Jose on Monday performed for madlang people for the first time on "It's Showtime."

The Kapuso star opened the Kapamilya noontime show with the hit "Cupid," joined by the all-girl group Baby Dolls.

After her performance, San Jose was welcomed by the show's hosts led by Vice Ganda.

"Alam mo matagal ko nang hinihintay ito... What's up, madlang people?" San Jose said.

"Una sa lahat binabati ko kayong lahat. Sobrang happy ko na nandito ako ngayon. It's an honor. It's truly an honor and a privilege to be with you guys. ...Natutuwa ako kasi nai-starstruck ako sa inyong lahat," she added.



San Jose also invited the viewers to watch her movie with actor Rayver Cruz "The Cheating Game" showing in cinemas on July 26.

ABS-CBN and GMA marked a historic milestone on Philippine television last July 1 when "It's Showtime" officially debuted on GTV Channel.

The noontime show also airs on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z.

During the debut of "It's Showtime" on GTV, Kapuso stars Sanya Lopez and Barbie Forteza joined the opening number of the show.

