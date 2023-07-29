Watch more News on iWantTFC

At 27, Ayo Edebiri is enjoying a career-high that many actresses of her age can only dream of.

She was just announced as one of this year’s Emmy nominees, and she also won a Film Independent Spirit award earlier this year.

Edebiri started in Hollywood as a standup comedian, and then a writer for shows like “Dickinson” and “What We Do In The Shadows.”

Her biggest break came through acting in the award-winning show “The Bear,” whose success made her one of Hollywood’s most in-demand actresses.

But before that, she makes her debut as the voice of April O’Neil in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.”

In her hands, the iconic character from the comics is infused with an engaging and heart-tugging backstory.

“I love that she’s really fleshed out as a character beyond just helping the Turtles,” Edebiri said. “She’s on her own emotional journey. She has this nice trajectory of growth getting there.”

Edebiri added of her character: “She’s definitely a teenage girl who is learning and growing and figuring herself out and a little bit clumsy when she does it.”

In contrast, Edebiri’s character in “The Bear,” Sydney, is a confident chef who, when needed, doesn’t hesitate to go toe-to-toe with the lead character Carmy, played by Jeremy Allen White.

Edebiri acknowledges the huge shift in her career in such a short time. She also said she’s grateful for having a supportive team behind her.

“It’s been a bit of a whirlwind for sure,” she said. “so much of it has been centered around ‘The Bear’ because I get to experience it with other people. I’m with these wonderful people who I am so lucky to make art with.”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” will come out in the U.S. on Aug. 2 and in the Philippines on Aug. 23.

Note: This interview was conducted before the Hollywood writers’ strike.