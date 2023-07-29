12 finalists named in Philpop Himig Handog

Some of the finalists who were present during the announcement. ABS-CBN News

The future of the Philippine songwriting industry gathered in a single room on Saturday, July 22, to celebrate the culmination of the inaugural fellowship created by two of the most prestigious platforms for music composers— Philpop and Himig Handog.

“Historic ngayon. Matagal na namin pinapaginipan ni Jonathan Manalo yung magsanib,” Philpop board member and award-winning icon Maestro Ryan Cayabyab said.

“Nakaka-excite, alam namin may mga pupuntahan mga ito,” Jonathan Manalo, ABS-CBN Music Creative Director, said.

Around 35 of the best and brightest talents were selected to train in the digicamp designed to hone the skillset of the fellows in songwriting, music arrangement, recording, and other related fields.

“We are truly inspired the amount of talent from hundreds ovewhelmed. Congratulations! sobrang gagaling po,” said Roxy Liquigan. ABS-CBN music head.

Only 12, however, were selected to compete in the the grand finals of the Philpop and Himig Handog Songwriting Festival.

“Dapat 10 lang but we decided to make it 12. Ang gagaling kasi talaga ang dami nag-tie,” Liquigan said.

“Kung may chance gawing top 35 gagawin namin kasi quality of songs are really good and we have plans. Sobrang ganda ng mga material,” Manalo said.

From rock to pop, fellows managed to pool a diverse set of entries.

The selection committee was able to narrow down the demos to 12 after a month.

“Hinahanap namin sa ABS-CBN music yung kanta na papasok sa puso nating lahat. It is really about touching the hearts the number one criteria for me,” Liquigan explained.

He went on: “Kapag narinig tunamaan ba puso, kinilig, naiyak, naging mas matibay. May naramdaman ba?”

Manalo, a lauded music producer and songwriter, many of the demos were packaged so well they could already be released.

“Iba na talaga level ng song-writers. Parang final recordings,” he reasoned.

ABS-CBN Music executives decided to offer contracts to some of the songwriters who did not make the cut.

“Gusto namin bigyan ng opportunity parinig. Sayang if hindi mabigyan ng chance mga ginawa,” Liquigan shared.

“Ang ganda ng pagkaka-sulat, well crafted, at the same time very catchy,” Manalo added.

Liquigan said songwriters who will accept offers will have their songs pitched to Star Music artists for interpretation.

“I am sure they will be very excited once they hear this,” the ABS-CBN Music head said.

Manalo is confident one of the 35 fellows will pen the next hit not just in the Philippines but across the globe— that is as long as they never stop writing.

“Keep writing. Kahit pangit, just keep writing that is part of the journey. Before you have great songs dadaan ka diyan,” he advised.

Cayabyab meanwhile told aspirants they should use the historic program as a platform to jumpstart their dreams.

“This is an impetus for you to move, create, to contribute to song literature,” the icon told the fellows.

The Philpop Himig Handog Songwriting Festival Grand Finals is will be held on the first quarter of 2024.