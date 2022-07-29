Super talents of 'DC League of Super-Pets' talk new animated comedy

Vanessa Bayer, Dwayne Johnson, Jameela Jamil, Kevin Hart Warner Bros. "DC League of Super-Pets"

When superheroes need rescuing, who can they turn to?

In the animated action-adventure feature film 'DC League of Super-Pets,' Vanessa Bayer plays PB the potbellied pig who idolizes Wonder Woman.

"When I first heard about it, I was so excited to play this character who's really sweet and also wears her heart on her sleeve and just really optimistic. I just loved the idea of this really warm loving character that's also a very cute pig," Bayer shared.

"PB is such a huge fan of Wonder Woman. I, as a child, and even now, I'm such a big fan of Wonder Woman, and I used to dress up as her as a kid all the time and everything. So it was really fun to play this character who's like a Wonder Woman superfan. I very much relate to that."

Bayer, who became known through 'Saturday Night Live' and who's also the lead star in the Showtime series 'I Love That For You,' added that playing a character in a big animated film is a dream come true.

"The animators are so incredible and just all the artists and everybody. Just seeing it come together and seeing this character be in my voice is just really incredible."

Dwayne Johnson voices the film's central character Krypto opposite his frequent film partner, comedian Kevin Hart.

"One of the interesting unique, I think, facets that I do love about this story is the relationship, ultimately the relationship between Krypto and Ace who's played by Kevin Hart. Because at that core, there's an anchoring there and the relationship between Krypto and Ace and the lessons that they teach each other. And it's honestly not too dissimilar to the relationship that I actually have with Kevin. I mean, he's been one of my best friends for almost a decade now," Johnson said.

Hart also talked about working with Johnson for the film.

"Dwayne is Dwayne. And when you're doing the animation, you got to have trust in the other people that have been cast, because you're not in the booth together, you're not side by side. So you got to know that your partner is doing the same work if not better that you are. And because of that, we know each other's cadences. We know each other's tones. I think that there's a nice little comedy seesaw that we're able to provide while at the same time staying true to the story," he said.

The film's all-star voice cast also includes Keanu Reeves as Batman and John Krasinski as Superman.