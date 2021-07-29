Kiray Celis surprised by boyfriend with 20 cakes on her birthday

It was indeed a “sweet” gesture for Stephan Estopia when he decided to surprise his girlfriend Kiray Celis not just with one but 20 cakes for the actress’ birthday.

In an appreciation post, Celis flexed her boyfriend’s effort on her special occasion, saying she feels Valentine’s Day vibes everyday with Estopia.

“Araw araw Valentine's day kapag nasa tamang tao ka. Grabe naman yung surprise mo sakin.. nakalimutan kong birthday ko nga pala! HAHAHAHAHA! thank you so much, @stephan.estopia! I love you,” Celis said in one of her posts.

Among the tons of cakes she received, 20 of those came from Estopia which bears his birthday message to the actress, who turned 27: “Mahal na mahal kita sobra pa sa sobra.”

[EMBED: https://www.instagram.com/p/CR1SROWh-rt/]

“Palagi mong tatandaan, walang tamang tao. Nasa tao na yun kung gugustuhin niya maging tama para sayo,” Kiray said in another post.

“At hindi rin naman nagpakabog yung jowa kong si @stephan.estopia sa mga cakes ko kahapon. Grabe ka naman po magmahal. 'Mahal na mahal kita sobra pa sa sobra'. Eto yung mga salita na sinasabi niya sakin tuwing mag gogoodmorning, naglalambing at nag gogoodnight. Iba ka talaga!”

Last November, Celis also shared a graduation photo of Estopia, holding a white board which had dedication for the actress: “Kiray lang malakas!”

“Proud na proud ako sayo,” Celis wrote, congratulating Estopia, who graduated from Arellano University.

[EMBED ARTICLE: https://news.abs-cbn.com/entertainment/11/26/20/sweet-boyfriend-credits-kiray-as-inspiration-in-grad-photos]

“Sobrang saya ko na nakatapos kana. Bonus nalang yung gawin mo akong isa sa mga inspirasyon mo.”

In his own post, Estopia thanked Celis, whom he endearingly calls “mommy,” for her love and support.

The couple has openly shared milestones in their relationship since they went public in 2019.

