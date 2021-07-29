Claudia Barretto receives massive birthday love from her family

MANILA – Claudia Barretto turned 22 years old last July 26 and she received some massive birthday love from her family.

In their respective Instagram pages, Claudia’s sisters Julia and Dani showered her with heartwarming messages that left some netizens in awe of their great relationship.

“Claudia — my sister, my best friend and soulmate. Happy birthday my angel. Nothing I wouldn’t do for you,” wrote Julia as she shared a picture of the two of them when they were younger.

“I’m so lucky you’re my big sister,” replied Claudia.

As for Dani, she said: “Oh to be young and be this gorgeous!! You’re a dream, Claudia!! Happy happy birthday!!! Thank you for always reminding me to stop and smell the roses.”

“You’re so wise beyond your years & so selfless. My only prayer is that you also remember to put yourself first and live your best life. I love you so much! I’ll always be here for you no matter what,” she added.

Touched by Dani’s words, Claudia responded: “I love you so very much. You inspire me.”

Meanwhile, aside from her sisters, Claudia also got birthday greetings from her mom Marjorie and dad Dennis Padilla.

“Claudia is 22 today. You are wise beyond your years. So much to look forward to. May God continue to bless and protect your path. Continue to be strong and even stronger in your faith and prayer life. I am behind you always. We love you! Happy Birthday my dearest Claui,” said Marjorie.

“Happppiiii bday anak... Claudia!!! Love you and hope to see you soon,” wrote Padilla.

Despite coming from a showbiz family who made their mark in acting, Claudia has opted to shine in music.

In a past interview with ABS-CBN News, Claudia insisted she was really drawn to music and singing growing up.

“Not to set myself apart. Growing up, I was always drawn to singing. It just came so naturally. It has always been my passion. It was just natural that I just gravitated to music.”

Claudia first entered showbiz as a pop and R&B artist in 2017, when she released her debut single, “Stay,” written by Moira de la Torre.

She subsequently came out with other singles like “You,’ “Finally Found It” and “Sinking,” which she herself wrote. Then, in 2018, she released a self-titled EP (extended play) and another one in 2020.

She represented the Philippines in the Thai film “Friend Zone” and sang in Filipino for its music video, where she was joined by other young musicians from all over Asia including China, Cambodia, Laos, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Vietnam, and Thailand.

Last year, she started her new journey as a solo artist.