

MANILA -- Seventeen-year-old actress Mutya Orquia has portrayed memorable roles on TV – as the titular character of a mermaid in “Mutya” (2011), the young Jade Dimagiba (Kim Chiu) in “My Binondo Girl” (2011 to 2012) and the precocious Abby Lim in “Be Careful With My Heart” (2012 to 2014).

Orquia started in showbiz when she was only four, introduced as the young Sabel in the primetime romance-drama of the same title, starring Jessy Mendiola (2010).

However, it is only now that Orquia is given her big-screen debut in RemsFilms Production’s youth-oriented romantic-comedy, “Magic Hurts,” directed by Gabby Ramos, who also penned the script with Jerome Baguio.

Orquia is thrilled that she finally gets her first film role in “Magic Hurts,” where she plays Grace “Olivia” Melchor, a cheerful and bubby young lady who deeply loves her parents despite their strained relationship.

Orquia had missed chances to appear on the big screen repeatedly in the past.

As early as 2012, Orquia was eyed to join the cast of the popular horror anthology, “Shake, Rattle and Roll 14,” an official entry for the 38th Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), with director Chito Roño at the helm.

However, Orquia’s name was scrapped from the final cast list, much to her disappointment.

There was also an earlier plan for Orquia to reprise her TV role as Abby Lim in the theatrical release of “Be Careful With My Heart.” However, the project did not push through due to conflicting schedules of the stars.

Now, in “Magic Hurts,” Orquia finally gets to be introduced on the big screen opposite young newcomer Beaver Magtalas.

“Kaaawaan, kaiinisan or katutuwaan,” Orquia told ABS-CBN News of her character Olivia. “Hindi pa natin sure how Olivia will be accepted by moviegoers. I just want to thank Direk Gabby for giving me that role.”

“It’s my first time working with Beaver and Maxine [Trinidad] in a movie,” Orquia added. “Actually, I am not expecting anything sa pagpunta namin sa Baguio and Benguet, where we will shoot.

“Nasa utak ko po ngayon, super excited talaga ako to film my first movie. Super excited ako after I read the script and when we were having a meeting with Direk Gabby.

“Direk always communicated with us. He was very open to the suggestions of the artists. Kaya alam kong magiging magaan at light ang shoot namin.”

Orquia is likewise excited to work with Magtalas in a film project, the same with Trinidad. “Matagal na kaming friends ni Beaver,” she said. “When I also learned about Ate Maxine’s role, super excited talaga ako.”

Orquia looks up to veteran actress Sylvia Sanchez, whom she earlier worked with in the late afternoon family drama, “Pamilya Ko” (2019 to 2020).

“Every time nakikita ko si Nanay Sylvia na umaarte, parang napaka natural ng character sa kanya,” Orquia commented. “She really embraces the character. Nagiging natural sa kanya ang role. Gusto ko siya talagang tularan.”

Others in the star-studded supporting cast of “Magic Hurts” are Claudine Barretto, Dennis Padilla, Ricardo Cepeda, Angelica Jones, Archie Adamos and comedienne Whitney Tyson.

“Magic Hurts” uses the popular ballad, “Got To Believe in Magic,” as its theme song.