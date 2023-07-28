MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo has added another feather to her cap as she was hailed Outstanding Asian Star at the 2023 Seoul International Drama Awards (SDA).

The good news was shared by ABS-CBN in a post on its social media accounts.

The 18th edition of Seoul Drama International Awards will be held on September 21, with live broadcast on Korea's KBS2TV.

This Asian Superstar is conquering the world!



Mga beshy, kinilala si Kathryn Bernardo bilang Outstanding Asian Star sa Seoul International Drama Awards 2023!



Congratulations, Kapamilya! pic.twitter.com/XWPIS90ClB — ABS-CBN Entertainment (@ABSCBN) July 26, 2023

In 2022, Bernardo's fellow Star Magic artist, Belle Mariano, personally received her award as Outstanding Asian Star from the SDA, as one of the five honorees in the region.

Founded in 2006, the SDA is said to be the only international drama festival in South Korea that puts the spotlight on drama trends across the globe.

Bernardo is gearing up for a packed year ahead, with three movies in the pipeline: "A Very Good Girl" with Dolly de Leon, directed by Petersen Vargas; "Elena 1944" helmed by Olivia Lamasan; and a yet-titled film with her long-time boyfriend Daniel Padilla, under the direction of Cathy Garcia-Molina.

