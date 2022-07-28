Photos from "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" episode 1.

"Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" is off to a bloody start with Imogen Adams crafting a murder plot against Karen Beasley in its premiere episode.

The pregnant Adams could not take it when she was brought to detention after challenging Beasley for spirit queen.

Determined to seek revenge, she invited Tabby Haworthe, Minnie "Mouse" Honrada, Faran Bryant, and Noa Olivar to be part of her plan.

The premiere episode also introduced Lea Salonga as Elodie Honrada, Mouse's mother, who has a dirty little secret.

The girls have no idea that their mothers are somewhat friends when they were still in Millwood High School.

"Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" can be streamed on HBO Go starting July 28.

