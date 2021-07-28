Ian Veneracion, 5 other stars to join cast of 'Huwag Kang Mangamba'

MANILA -- Ian Veneracion remains a Kapamilya and is the latest addition to the cast of ABS-CBN's hit inspirational series "Huwag Kang Mangamba," show producer Dreamscape Entertainment announced Wednesday.

Dreamscape released a video of the script-reading for the new cast members on its official Facebook page.

In the series, Veneracion plays Elias who will have a significant impact in the life of Mira (Andrea Brillantes).

This marks his screen reunion with Brillantes with whom he co-starred in the 2015 series "Pangako Sa 'Yo."

"I’m really excited for Elias to enter Mira’s life. But I can't share if I will be her friend or enemy and if I have good or bad intentions. My character is a surprise so I’m excited for that,” Veneracion said.

“Huwag Kang Mangamba” directors Manny Palo and Darnel Villaflor and creative producer Danica Domingo, revealed that Veneracion is “perfect for the role” since their goal is to “depict a mysterious character” who will teach sisters Mira and Joy (Francine Diaz) to fight for their faith in God.

Veneracion's last series with ABS-CBN was "Make It With You" which was cancelled because of the pandemic.

Veneracion also starred in the 2017 series "A Love To Last."



Aside from Veneracion, other stars who will join "Huwag Kang Mangamba" include Andi Abaya, Nash Aguas, Vivoree Esclito, Richard Quan, and Andrea del Rosario.

“She’s super evil. She’s a good person at first but as we go along in the show, her true intentions will be revealed,” del Rosario said of her character Thelma.

Abaya and Aguas, meanwhile, will play the roles of Mikay and Apollo. Similar to Mira, the two kids grew up in an orphanage and will form a deep friendship with Mira.

“Mikay is one of the adopted kids who is treated like a baby. She has low self-esteem and she will eventually become friends with Mira,” revealed Abaya, a member of the teen barkada The Squad Plus.

“Apollo is an adopted child of the Policarpio family. I’m the eldest out of all the kids and in a way, I am the one who disciplines them," Aguas added.

“Huwag Kang Mangamba,” which continues ABS-CBN’s tradition of offering inspirational stories, debuted last March 22. It takes its title from the Christian song penned by Fr. Manoling V. Francisco.

“Huwag Kang Mangamba” stellar cast also includes Eula Valdes, Sylvia Sanchez, Mylene Dizon, Diether Ocampo, Enchong Dee, Angeline Quinto, Nonie Buencamino, Matet de Leon, Dominic Ochoa, Soliman Cruz, RK Bagatsing, Paolo Gumabao, and Matty Juniosa.

“Huwag Kang Mangamba” is accessible via Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, TFC, Kapamilya Online Live, iWant TFC, WeTV, and iflix. Viewers outside of the Philippines can also catch it on The Filipino Channel on cable and IPTV.

