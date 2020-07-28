Teaser photo of '2gether' sequel released; trends on Twitter

MANILA -- (UPDATED) The official teaser photo for "Still2gether," the sequel to the hit Thai boys love (BL) series "2gether" starring Bright Vachirawit and Win Metawin, was released on Tuesday.

The teaser was released by the show's producer GMMTV on its official social media accounts.

Using the hashtag #STILL2GETHER, Filipino fans of the hit BL series expressed their excitement over the follow-up episodes to the original, which told the story of two college students falling in love with each other after pretending to be in a relationship.

As of this writing, #STILL2GETHER is among the top trending topics in the Philippines.

In an announcement made last month, ABS-CBN said that as part of its partnership with GMMTV, the producer of "2gether," the sequel will also be simulcast on the Kapamilya Channel and iWant.

On Tuesday, Dreamscape Entertainment announced that "Still2gether" will air every Friday, starting August 14, at 10:30 p.m.

"2gether" and "Still2gether" are the first BL titles from Thailand acquired by ABS-CBN.

