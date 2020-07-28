After a week of cough and diarrhea, comedian Donita Nose confirms COVID-19 infection

Comedian Donita Nose, whose real name is Ogie Salano, confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Facebook: Donita Nose

MANILA — “Wowowin” co-host and comedian Donita Nose is stricken with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), he confirmed on Monday, three days after he was admitted to a hospital due to week-long symptoms.

Donita Nose, whose real name is Ogie Solano, said the result of his COVID-19 swab test came out positive on Monday morning. He shared the development on “24 Oras” on Monday night.

Solano had been experiencing symptoms for a week prior to his July 24 admission to the hospital, he told his social media followers through Facebook Live that day.

He had been nursing fever, cough, and diarrhea, and confirmed having pneumonia when he was brought to the hospital.

“Actually, kinakaya ko pa ‘yung one week na may fever, may ubo, pero kaninang umaga, paggising ko, may slight na akong hirap sa paghinga… Sabi ko, parang hindi na maganda,” he said last Friday.

Solano sought the help of his friends to arrange transportation to the hospital. He recalled his neighbors witnessing him being escorted by health workers in full protective gear, as he tackled the stigma surrounding the disease.

“Ang hirap kasi nang susunduin ka ng ambulansya sa bahay niyo, tapos pagtitinginan ka ng mga kapitbahay mo. Sinundo ka ng may naka-PPE. Alam na nila ‘yun. Pero huwag kayo mahiya, kasi hindi naman ito nakakahiyang sakit, e. Hindi natin gusto ‘to. Walang may gusto nito. Talagang kung tatamaan ka, tatamaan ka,” he said.

Solano noted that he had been observing all the advised precautions and yet was infected, urging his followers to only head out when necessary.

“Huwag niyo gawing biro ‘yung paglabas-labas. Kahit sa mall, kahit malalayo sila, huwag talaga. Kasi ako, alam ko ‘yung mga precautions na kailangan gawin — malayo ako sa mga tao, pero ito, tinamaan. Ang hirap. Doble ingat kayo talaga. Kung hindi niyo naman kailangan lumabas at mag-mall, huwag na talaga. Huwag na. Huwag niyo nang hintayin na maranasan niyo ‘yung nararasan dito ng mga pasyente,” he said.

In one portion of his Facebook stream, Solano showed his view of the emergency room. He was isolated, with plastic surrounding his bed area. At the time, he was 20th in line to be admitted to a room, saying it would likely take three days before he could be accommodated.

“It’s hard,” he said. “Mahirap, kasi mag-isa ka lang dito, so kailangan mo maging strong. Pero kaya. Laban lang ako… Mahirap ‘yung pagdadaanan. It’s a long process. Pero kaya ko. Alam ko sa sarili ko, kaya ko. I’m asking you guys [for] prayers.”

Solano enumerated friends and colleagues who have been helping him, turning emotional as he thanked each of them.

“May times na alam mo kung sino ‘yung kaibigan mo, na kahit hindi ka humingi ng tulong, tutulungan ka talaga nila,” he said.

On Tuesday, the Philippines recorded an additional 1,678 COVID-19 infections, bringing the total to 83,673. The death toll climbed by 4 to 1,947.

“I know mahirap talaga ngayon, sobrang dami na. Parami nang parami,” Solano said. “Hindi ko inaakala na tatamaan ako. Pero ito na siya, so lumaban na lang tayo.”