Vice Ganda set to host first livestream show on Kumu

'MANILA – Vice Ganda’s upcoming Kumu stream is all set to go live on July 28, marking a myriad of milestones.

Dubbed “The VG-TAL Kumu Invazhown,” the stream is the first show on Kumu, the expansion of celebrities’ networks on the social entertainment app, and the first major raffle on the platform.

Vice Ganda will be joined by friends and fellow entertainers Lassy and MC to present their variety show live, spotlighting the comedy and social commentary circles on the app.

“[I am feeling] eksaheradang excitement because this will be my first time to go live on Kumu! Chugchug na harutan at unkabogable ang Prize Ganda na ipapamigay sa madlang Kumunizens,” Vice Ganda of the upcoming event.

“The digital invazhown has only started, mga vaklang twoah! [I am really] looking forward to doing more unkabogable livestreams para GV-GV tayo,” he added.

Meanwhile, Angelo Mendez, Kumu’s co-founder and chief of content, emphasized that Kumu is really about connection.

“We’ve laid the foundations for people to redefine celebrity, as well as for aspiring artists to be completely in charge of the trajectory of their careers. People find Vice Ganda inspiring, even confidence-boosting, and we’re proud to be a big part of building bridges like that,” he said.