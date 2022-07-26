Oyo Sotto recovering after bike accident

Oyo Sotto, seen here with his wife Kristine Hermosa, is recovering from a surgery after a bike accident. Instagram: @osotto

MANILA — Former actor Oyo Sotto is recovering after sustaining an injury from a bike accident which required surgery, he said on Tuesday.

Sotto, 38, said he underwent arthroscopic AC joint reconstruction after “a bike accident last week.”

“God is good!” he wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of him in the hospital with his wife, actress Kristine Hermosa, at his bedside.

“Lord Jesus, maraming salamat, You’re the best, I love you! To my wife, I love you very much! Thank you for taking care of me. Iba ka talaga,” he said.

Sotto also expressed gratitude to the medical team that took care of him.

“Keep safe everyone and God bless you all. Let’s not forget to thank the Lord in good and especially in bad times,” he said.

Sotto is an avid cyclist, going by his Instagram updates. In recent months, he has been chronicling his bike rides, including ones with his entire family.