Screenshot from Lizzo's "About Damn Time" music video.

American singer and rapper Lizzo is now at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with her comeback track "About Damn Time."

"About Damn Time" overtakes "As It Was" by Harry Styles making it the first song of a female act to make it to the top this year.

This is the second song of Lizzo to make it to the top after "Truth Hurts” stayed at No. 1 for seven weeks in September 2019.

She has also hit the top 10 with “Good as Hell” (No. 3 peak, November 2019) and “Rumors” featuring Cardi B (No. 4, August 2021), according to Billboard.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé's comeback song "Break My Soul" climbed up to the seventh spot while Styles' "Late Night Talking" returned to the Top 10 after its music video release.

In 2019, Lizzo led the Grammy nominations with 8 nods and won three awards. Her third studio album "Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)" won Best Urban Contemporary Album and her song "Truth Hurts" bagged the Best Pop Solo Performance, while "Jerome" won Best Traditional R&B Performance.

She also kicked off the 2020 Grammys with a tribute to the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant, before launching into a rousing medley of her hits.

— with reports from Agence France Presse