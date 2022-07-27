MANILA -- "The Entitled," the upcoming comedy film starring JC de Vera and Alex Gonzaga, will make its debut on Netflix on July 29.

Gonzaga made the announcement in a social media post on Tuesday as she uploaded the full trailer of the movie which was directed by Theodore Boborol.

On Instagram, Boborol thanked local producers TinCan Films for entrusting him to direct his first R-rated comedy.

Boborol said he first worked with Gonzaga in an episode of "Maalaala Mo Kaya" in 2017.

"I fondly remember it was a riot working with her. I wasn’t at all surprised when her popularity skyrocketed on You Tube because while her humor might be borderline offensive, it is also grounded and relatable," he said, adding that he was excited to work with her again on the movie.

"My goal for this film was to transfer Alex’s brand of humor from vlog to film format using the irreverent comedies of Adam Sandler and Farrelly Brothers as inspo. With a story concept brainstormed with Alex and scriptwriter Noreen Capili, we bring you to the world of the entitled elite where nepotism is at its laughable worst," Boborol said.

"The Entitled" also stars Melai Cantiveros, Ara Mina, Johnny Revilla, Issa Litton, Sassa Gurl, Rolando Inocencio, Sela Guia, Zabel Lamberth, Tori Garcia, Kobie Brown and Andi Abaya.